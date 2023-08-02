SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern football team hit the field on Aug. 2, and the energy was high as you would expect on the first day of practice. The countdown continues to the first game of the season.

Last year, Georgia Southern had the top passing offense in the Sun Belt Conference. This year, they brought in in Tulsa transfer quarterback Davis Brin. Coach Helton annuonced at media Brin will be the starter. One concern is can the running game serve as a compliment to the passing game?

On the defensive side of the ball, Helton brought in Brandon Bailey to improve the defense which ranked last in total defense and gave up the most rushing yards in the conference.

“One down,” head coach Clay Helton said, “Thank God for 24 more to go. Very pleased with the kid’s energy, their focus, their want-to, their work ethic. It’s our job as coaches to make sure that we perfect what we do. That’s why they pay us.”

“I feel like I’ve gained that respect and that leadership role,” quarterback Davis Brin said. “You can’t just come in straight away and start making demands like you’re the guy. You have to easy into that leadership role that comes with just earning their respect.”

“Being their for the younger guys,” Brian Miller said. “It’s their first time in camp. Trying to make sure their in the right place in their head and in the right place at all times.”

Georiga Southern starts the 2023 campaign on September 2 with a home date with the Citadel.