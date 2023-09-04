STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Meet David Josiah — he has cerebral palsy and he was just named as an honorary member of the Georgia Southern Eagles football team.

Head Coach Clay Helton made the announcement after his weekly press conference with the media. Coach Helton signed the honorary scholarship for David. He was also presented with an Eagles jersey a gift bag that contained a hat, a t-shirt and a football signed by members of the team.

“He’s 1-0 already as a team member,” Helton said. “Today, we sign him as an honorary Eagle. Without further ado, I would like to offer an honorary scholarship to David Josiah. And family, mom and dad, thank you so much for the opportunity for him to be an Eagle and for him to be a part of our football team.”