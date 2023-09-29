STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Tickets to Georgia Southern’s game Saturday are standing room only now that all of their seats have been sold out to “Pack Paulson”.

“It’s Coastal Carolina, we owe em’ one,” said fan Andy Nelson.

“We’re just working to get the fans in here to show Coastal Carolina what a ‘W’ looks like,” said Barry Griffin.

Fans are already setting up their tailgating spots more than 24 hours before kick-off. News 3 spoke to some tailgaters who rarely miss a game, many of them driving several hours to come to support their alma mater.

“Just the history of Georgia Southern football is what we’re all prideful for,” said Jared Benko, athletic director for the Eagles. “Whether you’re a part of the dirty dozen or you’re a student now there’s just a lot of pride in Georgia Southern University but also Georgia Southern football and the impact it’s had on the university and the community and southeast Georgia.”

Athletic director Jared Benko tells me if you miss this weekend’s game you’d be missing more than football — this is about witnessing history.

“This is a chance to make a lifetime memory,” said Benko. “We’re going for an all-time attendance record and to say that you were there and that you’re Eagles are in for a win, it’s gonna make for a special weekend.”

GSU’s current record is just under 26,000 fans in their stadium. By 7 p.m. kickoff, they hope to change that.