STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles closed out their regular season schedule with a sweep against the University of Texas Arlington (UTA) after winning game three, 12-1.

The Eagles’ spectacular season included 23 conference wins, which is the most since 2000, during Coach Rodney Hennon’s first season.

The brackets for the Sun Belt tournament are out, and Georgia Southern secured the number two seed. Their opponent is TBA, but WSAV will be on your side, bringing you updates as they become available.