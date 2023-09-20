STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The redshirt junior has 29 total tackles on the season. This includes 17 solo and 12 assists — He is averaging just under 10 tackles a game and his performance, as well as others, on the defense, is a big reason why Georgia Southern is currently ranked seventh in total defense in the Sun Belt. This is a huge jump from last season when they finished ranked last in the conference in total defense.

Watson-Trent credits his teammates and defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey’s scheme for his early success.

“All of the above,” Watson-Trent said. “For sure, Coach Bailey’s defense is a linebacker-friendly defense. The D-Line has been playing tremendous. They have been doing a really good job from last year to this year. Seen growth in Latrell Bullard, Justin Rhodes, Davion Rhodes, Isaac Walker. They have been playing tremendous. It’s a salute to those guys too because upfront that’s where we’ve won our games in the trenches. So it’s really everything.”

Watson-Trent and the Eagles look to bounce back this Saturday as they travel to Muncie, Indiana for a date with Ball State.

Kickoff set for 2 p.m.