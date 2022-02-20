Georgia Southern’s softball team drops their fourth straight game

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After winning three of the first four games, the Georgia Southern fell into a slump dropping their last four games. Saturday evening, the Eagles lost to the North Dakota State University Bison with a final score of 5-0.

The turning point came in the top of the fifth inning when the Bison hit two home runs and scored four runs. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern had a hard-time bringing runs home after getting on base.

Georgia Southern’s next is against South Carolina on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.