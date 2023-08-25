STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern’s Kierron Smith was placed on Scholarship following a scrimmage game this past Saturday.

Smith, a native of Fitzgerald, Ga., told GSU that he was elated to earn the scholarship after so many years of hard work.

The defensive lineman explained that he chose Georgia Southern because of its work ethic and blue-collar culture — and of course, the first person he called to announce the scholarship was his mother.

Smith has 21 games under his belt entering his fifth season at Georgia Southern.

Georgia Southern starts the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against The Citadel. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. inside Paulson Stadium. Tickets can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.