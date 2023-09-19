STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Well the secret is out, the Georgia Southern volleyball team is off to its best start in program history. The Lady Eagles are 10-1 to begin the year.

Georgia Southern has dominated in its non-conference schedule. The Eagles have won 30 sets while only giving up seven. The only blemish on the record came back on Sept. 8 when they lost to the University of Texas-San Antonio in straight sets. This week, Georgia Southern starts Sun Belt play at home against Arkansas State. Before the season, the conference coaches predicted the Eagles would finish fourth in the east division.

“I think we’ve grown in maturity as a team,” Christy said. “We’re connected as a whole. We’ve really been working to push each other. So, we’re just going to keep on growing.”

Georgia Southern opens conference play at home this weekend with a two-game set with Arkansas State.