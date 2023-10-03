STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern continues its historic season. The Eagles have their highest RPI ranking in school history.

The Eagles are currently ranked 67th. Georgia Southern is having an outstanding year. They are 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Eagles are also in a three-way tie for first place in the eastern division. They are tied with Coastal Carolina and James Madison. Speaking of Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern will host them this weekend in a two-game series here is Coach Chad Willis on the record start.

“It feels good,” Willis said. “Anytime you can put together a string that is a program best or breaks a record those are good things. We also understand that it’s early in the season. We have a lot of ball left in front of us. So we are going to stay the course, stay mission-focused, one match at a time, one day at a time.”

The two-match weekend home series with Coastal Carolina starts on Friday at 6 p.m. and concludes on Saturday at 1 p.m.