STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern goes 1-1 in regional play on Saturday.

For game one, Georgia Southern (GS) faced UNC Greensboro at 10 a.m., and pitcher Ty Fisher played an incredible game. Fisher pitched a complete game and a shutout, leading the Eagles to an 8-0 victory. Fisher finished the game with four hits, no runs, and six strikeouts.

Fisher jokingly admitted he did not see this big game coming.

“Not really, I was kind of tired. I didn’t get a lot of sleep,” Fisher said, giggling under his breath. “I was yawning before I started throwing.”

Ty Fisher talks about coming back from injury & admits to feeling "tired" before throwing the first pitch. @TyFisher_ #HailSouthern pic.twitter.com/4sEKaZVfne — Corey Howard (@choward_media) June 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern’s bats got hot in the fifth inning as the Eagles scored four of their eight runs.

“We had the big fifth inning to extend the lead, but just tremendous effort from Ty and obviously good to save the guys in the bullpen especially playing two games today,” Rodney Hennon, Georgia Southern head baseball coach, said during the post-game press conference.

GAME 2

Zack Prajzner hit a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and drove in the go-ahead run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh to help Notre Dame rally to a 6-4 victory over No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern on in the Statesboro Regional. Notre Dame (37-14) advances to Sunday’s title game against the winner of an elimination game between Georgia Southern (41-19) and Texas Tech on Sunday at 2 p.m. A loss by the Fighting Irish would force a finale on Monday.