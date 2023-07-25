STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Sun Belt Conference media days are in New Orleans this year and Georgia Southern will be at the podium tomorrow.

Head coach Clay Helton will be in attendance and he will be joined by wide receiver Kaleb Hood and linebacker Marques Watson-Trent both were named preseason All-Sun Belt first team on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Khalil Crowder was named to the first team as well and Jjay McAfee earned second team honors as a tight end. As a team, Georgia Southern was picked to finish fifth in the east division. They did receive one first place vote.

The Eagles take the podium on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Again that is in New Orleans. They open the season on September 2 at home against the Citadel.