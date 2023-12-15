STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Eagles will have almost their entire team with them for the bowl game.

However, very few players entered the transfer portal. On offense, you can expect to see all the usual playmakers including Davis Brin at quarterback, Kaleb Hood at receiver and potentially the team’s leading rusher – Head Coach Clay Helton said he’s a game-time decision. Although, the good news for Eagles fans is that he did practice on Friday.

As for Ohio University, many of their offensive weapons submitted their name to the transfer portal as they seek new homes next year including their star quarterback.

Overall, Georgia Southern’s current roster includes 27 players listed as seniors. Redshirt seniors or 5th, 6th or 7th year players many of whom were a part of a team that went 3-9 in 2021 and saw a head coaching change.

Last year, they went 6-7 and are 6-6 this year with a shot to accomplish the first winning season and bowl since 2020.