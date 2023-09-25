STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern was able to bounce back this past Saturday and earn its first road victory of the season against Ball State.

The Eagles left little doubt in the 40-3 win. Quarterback Davis Brin had a bounce back performance throwing for 344 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. However, there were some concerns. The Eagles left 16 points on the board. Coach Clay Helton said he would like to see more touchdowns instead of field goals in the red zone.

“Look at four field goals kicked in the red zone,” Helton said. “One was a two minute drive. That’s a 16 point difference. When you step into league play that’s going to be ultra important.”

“It’s really huge to be back home to start off conference play and having the power of Paulson behind us,” defensive back Marc Stampley II said. “That really gives the players energy. Knowing that the community and fans are behind us and they are standing through it.”

Georgia Southern opens conference play this Saturday at Paulson against Coastal Carolina. The game is at 7 p.m. on the NFL Network.