STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern continues to prepare for what could be its biggest game of the year the Eagles face James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 14.

This game will answer question the age-old question – Can good offense beat good defense?

Georiga Southern comes in with the No. 3 ranked offense in the Sun Belt. To be honest, they are probably only number three because they were off last week. Georgia Southern averages over 470 yards a game they will face the No. 3 defense in the conference. However, JMU has the worst pass defense in the conference allowing over 311 yards a game.

“Big men win championships,” Helton said. “I think it all starts on the line of scrimmage. I’m an O-Line Coach’s son. If I don’t say that, Dad’s going to call me this afternoon and get after me. It’s something that in each and every game if you’re trying to win a championship, your big men are going to lead the way.”

“We don’t want to be a results-based team,” redshirt sophomore Isaac Walker said. “Making a play is not — The goal is to get better at the end of the day. Regardless, of how you did on each play. It’s just having a short-term memory, whether good or bad and moving on to the next play.”

This game will help clear up who will represent the East Division in the conference championship game.

Georgia Southern and James Madison kick off at noon on ESPN 2.