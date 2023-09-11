STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern football team is now 2-0 after a win over UAB this past Saturday.

But there is no time for the Eagles to celebrate because this week, they face arguably their toughest test of the season. They travel to Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin — a team previously ranked in the top 25 before losing to Washington State this past Saturday.

The Eagles are used to playing in big environments. We all remember them going to Lincoln last year and shocking the Cornhuskers — Georgia Southern will rely on that experience

“That’s why you come to Georgia Southern, “Helton said, “you want to play in big games. That’s why our players came here. Now we get that opportunity. We had one last week and now here comes another one.”

“The main thing I try to say is to let everybody know it’s still football,” Khadry Jackson said. “The game we have been playing since we were little kids. I try to tell everybody that. The fans, of course, are going to be electric. It’s going to be a lot of people and loud, but the main thing is when we get on the field it’s still football.”

Georgia Southern faces Wisconsin this Saturday at noon.