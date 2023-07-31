STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern football team starts fall camp this week. Here is a look at the timeline for the Eagles over the next three weeks.

Players report tomorrow. Then, they will take the field Wednesday, August second at 10 a.m. For the first two weeks, they will practice for four days followed by an off day.

The Eagles will have two scrimmages. The first is Saturday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m. and the second scrimmage is a week later at 10 a.m. — both will be at Paulson. Also, the Eagles will have a practice in Savannah on Friday, August 24 at 6 p.m. which will be followed by a fan fest.

The first game of the season is September 2 at home against the Citadel at 6 p.m.