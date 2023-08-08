STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern football team returned to the field for the second week. On Aug. 8, they held their first practice at Eagle Creek. At the end of the week, they will have their first scrimmage of the season, which will be at 5:30 p.m. at Paulson Stadium. This scrimmage is open to the public. For players like Khadry Jackson, they are locked into the grind and enjoying it.

“We have to make sure that every day we just enjoy the grind,” Jackson said. “We’re going to be in this 25 practices. The only way to go through is to enjoy each day. We just preach grind every day, stay in it. I say it a lot, ‘We all we got.’ Everything we do from practice workouts meetings, we’re with each other all day so I preach, ‘We all we got.’ We’re going to be in it together.”

The first time we will see the Georgia Southern in-game action is Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. at Paulson Stadium.