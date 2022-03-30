ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday evening, Georgia Southern’s four-game win streak on the baseball field came in Athens (Ga.) as the Eagles fell to the University of Georgia (UGA) 7-2.

The Eagles played the UGA Bulldogs three times during the 2022 season and lost the series 2-1.

Georgia Southern had UGA locked in a close game in the top of the 7th inning when Jesse Sherrill crossed home plate to make the score 3-2.

However, in the bottom of the 7th, UGA scored four runs, including a home run hit by Cole Wagner.

The Eagles are now 17-8 on the season and will play a three-game series against Louisiana on April 1-3.