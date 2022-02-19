Georgia Southern drops their fifth straight game in a 58-49 loss to Georgia State

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern Eagles have not beaten Georgia State since March 11, 2020, and the drought continued after Saturday’s 58-49 loss.

Andrei Savrasov led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points. The Eagles rallied behind Savrasov and went into halftime with a 28-21.

However, Georgia Southern’s hot start quickly cooled off in the second half. The Eagles only shot 25 percent from the field and had a period where they went more than seven minutes without a field.

Georgia Southern dropped their fifth straight game.