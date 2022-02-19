Georgia Southern drops first two games against #19 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles hoped to get even with the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers Saturday evening after suffering a 9-0 loss the previous day. The three-game series continued Saturday, and the Eagles drew the short end of the stick.

Chase Dollerlander, the pitcher for the Volunteers, threw 11 strikeouts in the first five innings.

However, Georgia Southern would make contact in the sixth inning, scoring three runs and taking a 3-0 lead. Nonetheless, the Eagles would not score another run as the Volunteers rallied with ten unanswered runs.

Volunteers beat Georgia Southern 10-3. Game three will take place Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1:00 p.m.