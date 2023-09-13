STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern football team hopes to bottle up its success, put it on a plane and unleash it once they land in Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin.

Georgia Southern is off to a great start offensively. Through two games, they lead the Sun Belt in total offense. They have also amassed 935 yards. In addition, they also are first in scoring offense with 83 points. A big reason for the offensive success has been how quickly Tulsa transfer quarterback Davis Brin has learned Clay Helton’s offense and Brinn said he is ready for the big stage.

“I’ve played in some big-time games,” Brinn said. “They’re great experiences. Ohio State. A couple of years ago, Oklahoma State. Ole Miss last year. I like these games they are really fun. The atmosphere is great, but it’s 100 yards at the end of the day. Same football field.”

Again Georgia Southern looks to knock off an FBS team for the second straight season Saturday at noon in Camp Randall.