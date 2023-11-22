STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Department of Defense is giving Georgia Southern $1.5 million to continue a physical therapy program that’s helping our troops to be stronger and healthier.

Lower back pain, knee sprains and ankle twists are common injuries for soldiers in training. GSU’s SPAR program is trying to change that.

“Not only getting the soldier fit and physically ready but also making sure that we keep them injury-free,” said Dr. Nancy Henderson, a licensed physical therapist leading the program.

The Soldier Performance and Readiness Program (SPAR) trains military personnel to develop efficient physical training exercises that are easier on the muscles and bones.

“I think it really helps the military at large because you have more educated soldiers but it also helps the individual soldier by helping to give them the college credit that can help them accelerate their career,” said Dr. Henderson.

She says it’s a win-win for students and soldiers since students get experience and resume boosts to their desired military field.

“There’s a lot of student benefit and from a faculty standpoint I think it’s a great service that we provide, and we can help to foster research and scholarship in this area,” said Dr. Henderson.

The program started small at Armstrong in 2016, but it’s grown – now offering an online tactical athlete certificate that people can complete from all over the world.

“Our numbers in the tactical athlete certificate in terms of enrollment are on a steep upwards trajectory so I think the word is getting out about the benefit of the program.”