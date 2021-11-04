FULL: 1st press conference with new Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – “Man, what a great day to be an Eagle,” said Georgia Southern’s new head football coach at his first meeting with reporters Thursday.

Clay Helton comes to Statesboro from Los Angeles, where he coached the University of Southern California Trojans. Helton was fired two games into his seventh season at USC and replaces Chad Lunsford, who was let go after a 1-3 start to the 2021 season.

The new coach said he’s excited and “extremely humbled” to be a part of the Georgia Southern family.

Three things drew Helton to the position, he said: leadership, tradition of excellence and Eagle Nation.

“Since touching down, I have been blown away by the love and the passion for this university,” Helton said.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to represent Eagle Nation,” he added, “and we look forward to doing the job that is needed to make sure that you’re proud of us as a football team.”

