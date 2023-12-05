IRVING, Tx. (WSAV) — Former Georgia Southern head coach Paul Johnson will be inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame for the class of 2023.

Of course, Eagles fans remember the five years he spent in Statesboro from 1997 to 2001. During his tenure, Georgia Southern went 62-10 making five FCS Playoff appearances and two FCS National Championships in 1999 and 2000. They also won the Southern Conference Every year he led the program, Johnson was named conference coach of the year twice in 1997 and 1998. Ahead of tonight’s induction, Coach Johnson reflected on some of his top moments at each school.

“We were very fortunate,” Johnson said. “We won a couple of national championships at Georgia Southern, which was fun and huge. To see everybody celebrate and to see what that brought to the community and the school. The Naval Academy, you know, we won five straight Commander Chief trophies and finally broke the streak against Norte Dame which was huge for the Academy. It had been a long time coming. You know at Georgia Tech winning the ACC and winning the Orange Bowl and finishing in the top 10. We had some good moments there as well.”

The induction ceremony is tonight at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Pacific Time.