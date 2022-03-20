STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles take home first place at the Schenkel Invitational after jumping out a commanding lead in the early rounds.

As a team, the Eagles shot 25-under par throughout the tournament. Mason Williams and Ben Carr made up the key contributors for the Eagles.

Williams finished the weekend shooting 10-under par and taking home second place overall. Meanwhile, Carr finished right behind Williams in third place, shooting 8-under par.

“We still have two more events until Sun Belt, and it’s just a momentum builder,” Williams said. “Everyone is playing well at the right time, and we’ll just keep it going.”