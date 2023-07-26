SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern took the stage at the Sun Belt media days in New Orleans. Coach Helton saying this is the unofficial reminder fall camp is around the corner.

The big news of the day is Coach Helton said Davis Brinn would be his starting quarterback if the season began today. As Coach Helton enters his second season, he also welcomes a new defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey from Buffalo. Georgia Southern was picked to finish fifth in the east. Despite the recent success of the program, Coach Helton said he was not surprised at the prediction.

“We’re not surprised that people see in the middle of the road,” Helton said. “We’re still growing as a football team, but that doesn’t mean that’s where our mindset is. Our mindset is doing what Georiga Southern demands and expects and that’s championships. I look outside my window each and every day with a cup of coffee and I see six national championship flags. So you know what represents, the tradition of excellence that is Georiga Southern.”

Georgia Southern opens the season on September 2 at home against the Citadel at 6 p.m.