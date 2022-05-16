NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s men’s golf team sits in third place after day one of the NCAA New Haven Regional. The Eagle shot a 270, which happens to be the lowest round in program history at regionals.

The senior Mason Williams led the way shooting a 65, and Wilson Andress was right behind him with a 66.

Results

Team – 270 (-10), 3

Mason Williams – 65 (-5), T2

Wilson Andress – 66 (-4), T6

Brantley Baker – 69 (-1), T28

Hogan Ingram – 70 (E), T36

Ben Carr – 71 (+1), T44