STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The practice portion of spring football is over for Georgia Southern — now, the only thing left is the Spring Game this Saturday.

Georgia Southern had a pretty interesting spring breaking in new defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey. This is key, as Georgia Southern did experience a couple of defensive backs leaving via the transfer portal.

They’re also getting new quarterbacks Davis Brin and JC French acclimated to their system.

“To able to get Davis Brin and to be able to get JC French in the mix and be able to teach them the offense and see them operate within the offense,” head coach Clay Helton said. “That’s important. That’s why you didn’t see a lot of non-team-oriented things.

“There weren’t a bunch of routes on air, one-on-ones or seven-on-sevens. It was live football play.”

The Georgia Southern Spring Game is Saturday at noon at Paulson Stadium.