STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – When most players graduate college, they leave with one undergraduate degree. But Georgia Southern offensive lineman Brian Miller is close to completing multiple degrees — and he’s just what the Eagles need this season.

Miller enters his seventh season at Georgia Southern. That’s right, seventh.

“Man,” said Miller, “That was so long ago.”

The 24-year-old is pretty mature for his age. He’s already settled down and married.

“I’ve always been a homebody,” Miller said. “It’s not too bad. I like being home around my wife, spending time with her, watching movies and stuff.”

On the field, Miller has been one of the most consistent linemen for Southern, playing 43 games over the past four years.

“Continue to grow my pass set,” Miller said. “Continuing to stay more square. Overall, I do feel like I got better from start to the finish of spring.”

But things haven’t always been easy for the Savannah native. He had to deal with a serious hip injury, which took a mental toll.

“After my injury,” Miller said, “I was out that whole year. I had to withdraw from school because I couldn’t walk for three months. I wouldn’t have been able to go to class.

“At the time of the injury, it was too late to switch me to online classes because school was already about to start.”

But the Memorial Day alum persevered, and now he’s back and healthy. Head coach Clay Helton trusts him to man the most important position on the offensive line.

“He puts team over self,” Helton said. “He’s ultra-productive. I don’t know if he’s 30 or 31 years old. He’s been here so long. We tease him about it. He’s what an Eagle should be.”

Next, the 6-foot-3, 295-pounder wants to join some of his former teammates in the NFL.

“If the opportunity presents itself,” he said, “I will take it.”

Miller and his wife are high school sweethearts and married during his first year at Southern. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on April 20.