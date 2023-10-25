STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team is about two weeks away from the start of the season and they enter this season as a veteran squad with high internal expectations.

Georgia Southern won 21 games last year which was tied for fifth-most in program history. They also qualified for a postseason tournament. This year, they hope to earn the team’s first postseason victory. They also want to have a better showing at the conference tournament. The Sun Belt is a really competitive league. Last year, at the end of the regular season, three teams were tied for first place at 13-5 and the Eagles were among three teams tied for second at 12-6. So, every game is crucial if Georgia Southern wants to take the title.

“We took plays off,” Howard said. “We have to be able to not take plays off in the fourth quarter, but we have to make sure we don’t take plays off in the first quarter. Every possession counts and I think that’s how we close out those tight losses.”

“This year, there is no team that you can just say is an automatic {win},” said graduate guard Ja’nya Love-Hill. “I feel what will separate us from the rest of the teams is rebounding and running and I think we should be good.”

Georgia Southern was predicted to finish fifth in the conference by the coaches and Sports Information Directors (SIDs). They open the season at home on Nov. 7 against Allen University at 6 p.m.