STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s finally here, Week 1 of the college football season. Georgia Southern builds anticipation as they begin the 2023 campaign.

On the offensive side of the ball, how will Tulsa transfer Davis Brin fair in Clay Helton’s offense and on the defensive side of the ball? The Eagles bring in new defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey. His job is to put the Eagles in position to create takeaways. As for the Citadel, they have a new head coach, first-year offensive coordinator and first-year defensive coordinator — so there is not a lot we know. Coach Clay Helton will have to rely on what he knows best — his quarterback.

“I always sit down with the quarterback at the end of the week and have him list out of 10 plays give me your top five,” Helton said. “What do you like? Those are usually the first five calls to get him comfortable and get him going.”

“How quarterback-friendly (the offense) really is,” Brin said. “Being able to check plays when I want versus different defensive looks. If I see something at the last second, I can have something prepared to go beat whatever they bring.”

Georgia Southern starts the season this Saturday at home against the Citadel at 6 p.m.