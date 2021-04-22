Georgia Southern

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Education
Health News
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Technology
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Tim Scott, only Black GOP senator, set to respond to Biden
New study suggests need for 28 patrol cops to join Statesboro Police this year; chief recruiting 8
Video
Savannah Police charge man who flees crash scene
Video shows California man pinned by officers before he dies
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
Weather Blog
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2020
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
On Your Side
Submit Story Ideas
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Chatham Area Transit bus card program connects riders with affordable, healthy food options
Video
Top Stories
20th Annual Drug Take Back Day
Video
Top Stories
Scammer offers deal on cable service, Savannah man says don’t be fooled
Video
Sound the Alarm: Sign up for free fire safety resources
Long County residents troubled after road, other maintenance concerns ignored
Video
Chatham County sees increase in undeliverable tax bills
Video
WSAV NOW
WSAV News 3 Newscast
Live Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
WSAV Ahora
Then and Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Top Stories
Deaf woman inspires others in community to achieve their goals
Video
Top Stories
New exhibit dedicated to Susie King Taylor’s legacy
Video
St. Andrew’s School hosts 36th annual Scottish Games
Video
Earth Day 2021: Here’s how NASA is studying the planet
Video
PODCAST Ep. 65: Spring sports playoffs, Savannah Morning News’ McClain Baxley
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Podcast
NFL Draft
Golf
Olympics
Top Stories
Islands football star Duncan signs with Upper Iowa
Video
Top Stories
Country Day boys soccer survives and advances in Class-A private playoffs
Video
Top Stories
Claxton football taps Greg Hill as next coach
Video
St. Vincent’s Academy girls win second-round playoff matchup with Stratford Academy
Video
Savannah State softball splits final doubleheader
Video
Defenses dominate in Georgia Southern spring game
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
St. Jude Dream Home
Remarkable Women
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Georgia Southern
Defenses dominate in Georgia Southern spring game
Video
Georgia Southern spring game shifted to Friday night
Video
Trending Stories
CCPD: Suspect arrested for rape at Berwick area grocery store
Video
Savannah Police charge man who flees crash scene
Glass of Red Wine Equals 1 Hour at Gym, New Study Says
Man charged in deaths of 3 people found in submerged car
Video
Victim identified in fatal Highway 80 crash on Tybee Island
Video