Georgia Southern women’s soccer shut out by Appalachian State

Statesboro, GA. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s soccer team was held scoreless in a 3-0 loss to Appalachian State at Erk Russell Park Sunday afternoon.

Chances were few and far between for the Eagles in their first Sun Belt conference game. Southern managed just three shots on goal in ninety minutes of play. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, peppered the Eagles’ net with six shots on target.

Sallie Newton finished with 3 saves for the Eagles. The match marked the Eagles’ first Sun Belt conference game of the season.

The Eagles continue their home stand Thursday night when they take on the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m.