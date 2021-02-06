Georgia Southern women’s, men’s hoops split weekend series with Troy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After earning its first win against Troy since 1978, the Georgia Southern women’s team fell to the Trojans 92-83 Saturday evening and earned a weekend sweep.

Terren Ward led the Eagles with 20 points, but all five of Troy’s starters ended up in double-figures.

The Eagles head into #SouthernNotState week with a chance to move up the Sun Belt Conference standings. Georgia Southern hosts Georgia State Thursday night before taking on the Panther’s in their house Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Alabama, the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team handed Troy its first home loss of the season and bounced back from a Friday letdown with a 79-64 win Saturday night.

Andrei Savrasov scored a career-high 14 points for the Eagles, who now sit just one game out of first place in the Sun Belt East Divison with six games to play.

Georgia Southern (12-9, 6-6) heads to Atlanta for a 6 p.m. tipoff against Georgia State before returning home Saturday afternoon to host the Panthers at Hanner Fieldhouse. Saturday’s tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in Statesboro.

Coming up tonight on WSAV at 11, sports reporter Connor DelPrete will bring you the highlights from Hanner Fieldhouse and a recap of the Georgia Southern men’s basketball game on the road.

