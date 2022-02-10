Georgia Southern women’s basketball takes third game in a row in dramatic fashion

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It took an extra five minutes for Georgia Southern’s women’s basketball team to pull off their third straight win.



The Eagles (14-7, 5-4 Sun Belt) defeated rival App State (11-10, 5-3 Sun Belt), 82-80, in overtime on a Simone James tip-in with four seconds remaining in the game.



Seven seconds prior to that bucket, Terren Ward stole an App State inbounds pass at midcourt and drove to the bucket for a layup, just barely rimming out and giving James the chance to be the hero.



A game that featured 14 lead changes seemed well in hand for the Mountaineers when they took a 66-62 lead with 46 seconds remaining. That’s when Ward came up big as she had all game long, draining a three from the left corner off an assist from Ja’Nya Love-Hill to close the gap to a single point.



Ward had 32 points on the day to lead all scorers and become the first Eagle of the year to score more than 30 points in a single game.



After App State’s Janay Sanders went one-of-two at the free throw line, Ward drew a foul with 16 seconds left and drained both attempts, tying the game at 67.



The ref’s whistle then haunted App State once again when Alexia Allesch was whistled for an offensive foul with just five seconds remaining. However, the ensuing Georgia Southern possession took too long to develop, forcing overtime.



Mya Burns added 18 points for the Eagles, to go along with seven rebounds. As a team, Georgia Southern shot 41 percent from three.



App State shot 45 three-point attempts over the course of the game, shattering the prior record of 34, per Georgia Southern’s athletic department.

The Eagles play against Coastal Carolina in their final home game of the year on Saturday at 2 p.m. After that game, Georgia Southern goes on the road for the remaining four matchups of their regular season.