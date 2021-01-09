Georgia Southern women’s basketball soundly defeats Appalachian State

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles trounced the Appalachian State Mountaineers, 87-56, Friday night at Hanner Fieldhouse.



It is the Eagles’ most lopsided win since joining the Sun Belt Conference.



“We came out and locked them up from the beginning,” said acting head coach Chris Straker. “They were trying to find different ways to score. And I think we maintained that intensity throughout the rest of the game for the most part.”



The Eagles outscored Appalachian State 22-5 in the first quarter and 47-19 in the first half. Georgia Southern shot 61.5 percent from the floor in the half and 56.4 percent for the game.



Georgia Southern leaned heavily on the three-ball against the Mountaineers, hitting 8-of-12 in the first half and 14-of-24 for the game. The Eagles’ performance tied a school record of 14 threes set by last year’s team against Louisiana.

Sophomore Jaiden Hamilton led the team with 16 points. Three Eagles – Hamilton, Tatum Barber and Daeja Holmes – scored in double figures.



The Eagles will finish their series with Appalachian State on Saturday at 6 p.m.