Georgia Southern women’s basketball games called off for this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team will not play Coastal Carolina as scheduled on Friday and Saturday due to COVID issues within the Chanticleers’ program, per a press release from the Eagles’ athletic department.

The athletic department will attempt to reschedule the two games that were postponed, but no dates have been agreed upon yet. This is the first conference game that the Eagles have had to make up this season.



Georgia Southern is scheduled to be back next weekend against Troy on Feb. 5-6 in Hanner Fieldhouse.