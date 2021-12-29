Georgia Southern women’s basketball game against Arkansas-Little Rock cancelled due to COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has already impacted the men’s basketball schedule at Georgia Southern; now it has done the same for the women’s basketball docket.



Georgia Southern’s game against Arkansas-Little Rock, once scheduled for New Year’s Day, has now been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Trojans’ basketball team.



This game will not go down as a forfeit, however, thanks to new COVID-19 scheduling guidance issued by the Sun Belt Conference on Wednesday morning. If a program has too few players to play a game, that game will be declared a no contest and won’t be rescheduled. Prior to those guidelines, any team that cancelled a game due to COVID-19 took an automatic loss.

The Sun Belt Conference also said that if a team has at least seven players and one coach available for a game, that team has to play. Arkansas-Little Rock fell below that threshold due to a combination of positive cases, contact tracing and subsequent quarantines.

Georgia Southern’s women’s team will host Arkansas State at Hanner Fieldhouse on Thursday to open Sun Belt play. The men’s team is also scheduled to play Thursday on the road against Little Rock.