Georgia Southern women stun Troy, defeat Trojans for first time since 1978

After Georgia Southern let up 33 points to defending conference champion Troy in the first quarter – the most the Eagles had ever given up in one period – it looked like the Eagles were headed for another loss to the Trojans.



Instead, the Eagles went on an offensive tear in the second half, erasing a 16-point deficit and defeating Troy, 96-61.

The win ended the Trojans’ seven-game win streak and gave Georgia Southern its first win against Troy since 1978.

Beat Troy for the first time since 1978 and for the first time in the @SunBelt💪 #HailSouthern | @CoachAGHoward pic.twitter.com/JVz6tPyB8a — Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball (@GSAthletics_WBB) February 6, 2021



“Going against veteran seniors like Troy has with our youth and our newcomers, it really speaks volumes about how we did keep our composure,” said head coach Anita Howard.



The two halves were almost mirror opposites of each other, with the first belonging to Troy. The Trojans made 14 of 21 field goals in the first quarter, immediately jumping out to a double digit lead.



Howard had a very simple message for her team in the locker room when halftime eventually came.



“What I’ve been preaching all year and what I continue to preach is ‘don’t look at the score; just keep fighting,'” said Howard.



Georgia Southern took that message to heart, ripping off a 17-4 run in the first 4:08 of the second half to take their first lead since the opening minutes of the first quarter.



A bevy of three-pointers spurred the comeback, with Fordham transfer Eden Johnson leading the way. Johnson poured in 20 points on 4-of-5 from deep and 8-of-12 from the field.



As a team, the Eagles shot 55.6 percent on 3-pointers. Guards Mya Burns and Terren Ward added 17 points apiece while Arkansas transfer A’Tyanna Gaulden chipped in 13.



The season series will conclude Saturday at Hanner Fieldhouse. Tipoff time is 4 p.m.