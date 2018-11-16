Georgia Southern women's basketball downs Savannah State, snapping three-game losing skid

The Georgia Southern Eagles women's basketball team earned its first win of the 2018 season, beating Savannah State 82-71 on the road Thursday night.

The Tigers held the lead for most of the first quarter but the Eagles weathered the storm, came out hot in the second quarter and didn't look back.

Alexis Brown had a career day, finishing with 24 points and 6 steals to pace the Eagles. Brown was one of four Georgia Southern players to finish in double figures.

Savannah State's Myasia Jones ended the night with a game-high 28 points in a losing effort.

Georgia Southern (1-3) hit the road to take on Stony Brook on Tuesday night. Savannah State (3-1) will host Jacksonville University on Monday night at Tiger Arena.