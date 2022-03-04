PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSAV) – After winning their first-ever Sun Belt Tournament game over Georgia State, the Eagles were bounced out of the postseason in the tourney quarterfinals by UT-Arlington, 85-76.



The Eagles’ only lead in the game came with the score at 4-3; other than that, the Mavericks led the game from tip to finish.

Georgia Southern had particularly tough time from beyond the 3-point line, missing their first 12 treys of the game and only making their first one with 3:01 remaining in the game.



UT-Arlington also succeeded in getting the Eagles into foul trouble, which resulted in 40 free throws for the Mavericks, who converted 31 of them.



There was some fight in the Eagles down the stretch, though; they closed what was once a 20-point deficit down to six with less than 90 seconds to go before the Mavericks put the game away.



Sophomore Taya Gibson logged a double-double, leading the team with 16 points and adding 10 rebounds. Fellow sophomore Terren Ward contributed 13 points.



Georgia Southern ended the season with an 18-10 mark overall and an 8-6 conference record, both excluding their Sun Belt Tournament games. This season is the first time the Eagles finished above .500 in Sun Belt play.