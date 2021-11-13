Georgia Southern wins wild one over Texas State, snaps four-game skid

SAN MARCOS, Tx. (WSAV) – If the Georgia Southern football team wanted to put an end to its four-game losing streak, they were going to have to work for it on the road Saturday night.

The Eagles shook off a massive momentum shift towards the end of the first half, the loss of starting QB Cam Ransom to a shoulder injury, and a ferocious comeback attempt by the Bobcats to earn a 38-30 road conference win in San Marcos.

Georgia Southern looked to be in great position, up 17-10 with a minute left in the first half, until Anthony Beck II’s punt was blocked by the Bobcats and returned for a touchdown to make it a tie ball game headed into the break. It was the second straight game an opponent has blocked an Eagles’ punt and returned it for a touchdown right before halftime.

The Eagles returned the favor in the third quarter when Derwin Burgess Jr., who already had a receiving touchdown on the day, blocked a Texas State punt and took it back for a touchdown. After Texas State tied it back up and Ransom left with a shoulder injury, Georgia Southern quarterback Justin Tomlin entered the game and engineered a go-ahead touchdown drive with 1:53 left in the third quarter.

Texas State was only able to muster up a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter, while Eagles’ running back Jalen White scored his second touchdown of the day to make it 38-27 and essentially put the game out of reach.

Georgia Southern (3-7, 2-5) will return home to Statesboro for a game against Brigham Young University next week before hitting the road once again for the regular season finale against Appalachian State on Saturday, November 27th.