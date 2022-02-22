STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern pull off a 10-6 upset against No. 19 Georgia Tech in their home opener.

Tuesday’s victory comes only a few days after Georgia Southern (Eagles) had a rough weekend against No. 16 Tennessee (Volunteers), where they got swept in a three-game series.

Tuesday’s response to adversity will likely be the talk of the town.

The Eagles finished the night with a .303 hitting percentage. While defensively, the Eagles struck out 14 batters and held Georgia Tech to a .294 hitting percentage.

Georgia Southern will play UCF this coming weekend (Feb. 25-27) in a three-game series at J.I. Clements.