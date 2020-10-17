Georgia Southern trounces UMass 41-0

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Quarterback Shai Werts and the Georgia Southern offense picked apart the UMass secondary, while the Eagles’ defense pitched a shut out in a 41-0 win over the Minutemen at Paulson Stadium Saturday evening.

Werts got the scoring started early in the first quarter with a perfect 47-yard touchdown toss to Malik Murray. The Eagles (3-1, 1-1) proceeded to score three more touchdowns on its next four drives and went into the halftime break with a comfortable 28-0 lead.

Not to be outdone, the Georgia Southern defense came up with two interceptions and allowed less than 200 yards of total offense to the Minutemen.

Georgia Southern has a tough test on the road next week at undefeated Coastal Carolina. Kickoff next Saturday in Conway, South Carolina is set for noon. Our sports team will bring you highlights from that conference road game on WSAV News at 6 and 11.