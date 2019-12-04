Georgia Southern to release bowl game selection Sunday

With their 38-10 win over rival Georgia State on Saturday, Georgia Southern capped off the regular season with seven wins, securing one of the Sun Belt Conference’s five bowl game spots.

The Athletic Department will hold the official press conference this Sunday at 2pm, although not even the team will know their official destination until Saturday night when the Sun Belt Championship Game between Appalachian State and Louisiana is complete.

Here are the possible destinations for the Eagles in the next few weeks:

Saturday, December 21: AutoNation Cure Bowl, Orlando, FL.

Saturday December 21: Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Saturday December 21: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans, LA

Tuesday December 31: NOVA Homeloans Arizona Bowl, Tuscon, AZ

Saturday January 6: Mobile Alabama Bowl, Mobile, AL

The New Orleans Bowl is not a possibility, since that is designated for the champion of the Sun Belt, assuming Appalachian State does not receive an invite to a New Years Six Bowl Game.

WSAV Sports will have complete coverage of the bowl selection process on Sunday.