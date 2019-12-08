Georgia Southern to play Liberty in Cure Bowl

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern has officially accepted an invitation to play in the Cure Bowl against Liberty on Saturday, December 21st.

“This is a great opportunity for our football team to add to the epic story that is Georgia Southern and their legacy,” head coach Chad Lunsford said shortly after learning the bowl destination.

The Eagles finished the 2018 season with a dramatic Camellia Bowl victory and are looking to win back-to-back bowl games for the first time in program history.

“Because Georgia Southern has such a rich history and tradition of winning I know these guys want to go out the right way and leave their stamp on their legacies,” Lunsford added.

The bowl location figures to benefit Eagles fans looking to make the trip. Exploria Stadium is about a four-and-a-half hour drive from Statesboro.

“I’m challenging Eagle Nation,” athletic director Tom Kleinlein said. “I want to see eight to ten thousand Eagles down in Orlando. We are capable of doing it and we want to show the rest of the world that we travel well to these bowl games.”

Georgia Southern has faced Liberty three times and won every game. The upcoming bowl game marks the first time these two programs have met since 1996. Liberty is making its first bowl appearance in program history after a 7-5 season under head coach Hugh Freeze.

To purchase tickets, head to GSEagles.com/Bowl.