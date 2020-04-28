Georgia Southern to pay tuition for returning senior spring athletes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University has pledged to cover next year’s tuition for returning senior spring athletes and take care of any aid they were due for this year.

According to the school’s athletic department, it will cost approximately $140,000 to bring interested senior spring athletes back. A maximum of 14 scholarship athletes could be returning for the 2021 spring season.

This decision comes after the threat of COVID-19 cancelled the NCAA D-1 spring sports season for 2020. Shortly after the season was cancelled, schools were approved to give spring athletes an extra year of eligibility.

WSAV sports reporter will have an interview with Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko Tuesday night on WSAV at 11.