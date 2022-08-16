SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Usually, Georgia Southern fans that live in Savannah have to make the long drive down I-16 to Statesboro, which could take an hour or more depending on traffic.



This time, though, the Eagles are making the reverse journey.



Georgia Southern’s football team will hold a scrimmage at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at 10 a.m.



The scrimmage, which will last approximately two hours, will be followed by the Little Eagles Clinic, which will offer local kids an opportunity to learn from current Eagles players.



“To be able to have the opportunity to play on a Saturday, to really live an on-the-road experience, to go to a different venue that you haven’t been to before and haven’t practiced in before, man, what a training tool that is,” said head coach Clay Helton. “The focus that you have to have to do your job even though the surroundings are different.”



“Really excited about getting down there on Saturday and continuing to have an aggressive approach in the Savannah market because of our alums down there,” said athletic director Jared Benko. “Excited to get down there and excited for our fans to see the work that Coach Helton and the team are putting in.”



The event is free of charge, but parents are asked to register their kids with the athletic department prior to Sunday.



Check-in will begin around 11 a.m.



“We’re trying to simulate being able to go out on the road and get on a bus and be able to travel, but also being able to engage our Savannah fanbase and alumni base,” said Helton.



Georgia Southern opens the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Paulson Stadium against Morgan State.