Georgia Southern to allow full capacity at outdoor sporting events

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern athletics announced Tuesday that it will allow full capacity at all outdoor sporting events.
Mask wearing is still highly encouraged on campus and at athletic facilities.
The Eagles’ home baseball game against UT-Arlington on Thursday, May 20 will be the first event to operate under these new guidelines. That series with Arlington, which lasts through May 22, is the last scheduled home athletic event of the year for Georgia Southern.
Prior to this announcement, Georgia Southern had been operating under severe capacity restrictions, including only 25 percent at Paulson Stadium for football season.
