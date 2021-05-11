Georgia Southern to allow full capacity at outdoor sporting events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three Georgia men were scheduled to appear before a federal judge Tuesday on federal hate crime charges in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot after being spotted running in the defendants' neighborhood.

Arraignments before U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheesbro were set for Tuesday afternoon as federal prosecutors moved ahead with their case, even with state murder charges still pending against the same defendants. A Georgia judge has set a trial in the state's case for October and will hear pretrial motions later this week.