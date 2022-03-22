STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in his career as Georgia Southern head coach, Clay Helton got to see his team perform in person instead of just on tape.



The Eagles took the field at Paulson Stadium for the first of 15 spring sessions Tuesday afternoon. Even though there was no music in the stadium, the energy of the players more than made up for it.



“You can tell the enthusiasm by these guys. After a long nine weeks of strength and conditioning, to then be able to get out here and play the game and take some of what we’ve learned in our installation meetings and put it on the grass, it was fun,” Helton said.



“I asked them to put in great, relentless effort and I thought they did.”



The practice ran for more than two hours and consisted of 11 periods. At the end of practice, Helton instituted what he called “Accountability Tuesdays,” where he read off the names of any player that committed an infraction, such as being late to conditioning. The whole team then ran from sideline-to-sideline a predetermined number of times.



“It’s a big day as we go through the week,” Helton said. “The best players I’ve ever coached or played with love to be held accountable. The best teams make the little things big things. We grade and look at everything. It could be a class miss or a tutor miss or being late to the weight room. It’s anything that could make us a lesser football team. Next thing you know, that little bit late to tutoring turns into jumping offsides in a game.”



Helton said that he was going to his office after practice to watch film of each repetition and would likely be there late into the night.



He has plenty of new players to watch on film, including several quarterbacks. Buffalo transfer Kyle Vantrease got his first throwing reps in an Eagle uniform. The sixth-year senior out of Stowe, Ohio said that football “was like religion” in Georgia and appreciated the balmy, mid-70s weather in Statesboro, which was quite a change from life on Lake Erie.

Some of the QBs running through drills.



Kyle Vantrease and Richie Lankford in this vid. pic.twitter.com/MqiP42aXXT — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) March 22, 2022

“I think that I fit great,” Vantrease said. “Over these last eight or nine or soon to be 10 weeks, I’ve seen great strides in the organization and everybody involved with the team. Everyone is getting along, the culture in the locker room is building, we’re all starting to gel really well together.”



Two quarterbacks did not suit up for Tuesday’s practice. Sophomore Cam Ransom was held out with a disciplinary issue and freshman David Dallas has an injury on his throwing shoulder.



Linebacker Todd-Bradley Glenn also returned to the field for the first time since tearing a bicep in his left arm in a preseason scrimmage last year.



He credited his one-on-one conversations with Helton during the 2021 season as the main reason he chose to return.



“The opportunity to play presented itself when I was talking to Coach Helton and that’s when I made the decision to come back,” Bradley-Glenn said.



Georgia Southern will hit the field every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, up to and including the April 23 Spring Game in Paulson Stadium.